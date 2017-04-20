Plateau United have reclaimed top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League table following their convincing 3-0 win against Katsina United at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos on matchday 19 on Wednesday.A goal each from Reuben Bala, Kabiru Umar and Jimmy Ambrose in the seventh, 47th and 85th minutes respectively earned the Jos' side the big win.Plateau United now have 34 points but with two games in hand.At the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, MFM FC continued their poor away form as they were beaten 2-0 by Akwa United.Akwa United opened scoring in the 18th minute through Alhassan Ibrahim and doubled their lead in the 31st minute this time through Ubong Friday.With the defeat, MFM have now lost six of their last seven away games.In Maiduguri, El-Kanemi Warriors continued their impressive home record with a hard-fought 1-0 win against ABS.The hero for El Kanemi was Samuel Mathias who scored in the 41st minute.Enyimba continued their steady climb in the league table with a slim 1-0 home win against Remo Stars.The Elephant's goal was scored by Stephen Chukwude in the 41st minute.In Nnewi, 10-man Shooting Stars could not hold an early lead as FC IfeanyiUbah fought back to win 2-1.Shooting Stars looked to be heading for an unlikely win after they took the lead on 21 minutes thanks to SundayFaleye.But in the 58th minute, IfeanyiUbah drew level after Godwin Obaje converted from the penalty spot following a foul by Samuel Olabisi on Pascal Seka.Olabisi was sent off for the foul on Seka.With five minutes left, IfeanyiUbah were awarded another penalty for a handball inside the box by a Shooting Stars player which Obaje once against stepped up to convert.And in Minna, former NPFL champions Kano Pillars suffered their third straight defeat after going down 1-0 to Niger Tornadoes.Ebenezer Odeyemi grabbed the only goal of the game to return Tornadoes to winning ways after losing their last tie away to Shooting Stars.In other matchday 19 results, a hat-trick from Anthony Okpotu sealed a 3-1 home win against Sunshine Stars, while Abia Warriors defeated visiting Wikki Tourists 2-0.Enyimba 1 vs 0 Remo StarsPlateau United 3 vs 0 Katsina UnitedAkwa United 2 vs 0 MFM FCNiger Tornadoes 1 vs 0 Kano PillarsIfeanyiUbah 2 vs 1 Shooting StarsLobi Stars 3 vs 1 Sunshine StarsEl Kanemi Warriors 1 vs 0 ABSAbia Warriors 2 vs 0 Wikki Tourists