Nigeria Professional Football League club Remo Stars have announced the death of their goalkeeper trainer Muhammed Abdullahi Perez who died on Friday night following a road accident in Ogun State.Remo Stars confirmed the death of Perez on their Twitter handle on Saturday morning."With great pain in our heart we announce the demise of first team Goalkeeper trainer Muhammed Abdullahi Perez," the club tweeted."Perez was unfortunately hit by an unknown bus, which was driving against traffic, on his way home in Ikenne and was rushed to the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital where he passed away late last night."Remo who are currently 14th in the league table will take on Sunshine Stars in Akure in a matchday 18 NPFL game on Sunday.