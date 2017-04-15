Nothing is more important than making heaven - Olamide 1:28 PM 2 Entertainment A+ A- Print Email YBNL Boss, Olamide has an ultimate goal, which is making Heaven. The indigenous rapper who spoke with showtime said; “The biggest achievement in this world is seeing my people grow, everybody living good; everyone living fine, living their dreams and making heaven. Nothing is more important than making heaven; everything in this life is just jonzing, they don’t last long, nothing lasts forever." Share to:
