 Nothing is more important than making heaven - Olamide | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Nothing is more important than making heaven - Olamide

1:28 PM 2
A+ A-
YBNL Boss, Olamide has an ultimate goal, which is making Heaven. The indigenous rapper who spoke with showtime said;

“The biggest achievement in this world is seeing my people grow, everybody living good; everyone living fine, living their dreams and making heaven. Nothing is more important than making heaven; everything in this life is just jonzing, they don’t last long, nothing lasts forever."

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. So you know all this!
    It doesn't reflect in your life.
    Your spirit is willing but your flesh is against it.

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top