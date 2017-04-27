CEO of Ebonylife TV, Mo Abudu has noted that whatever vision you have in life, you have the responsibility to convey it as much as you can to people who will buy it.

She stated that in life there are dream killers as well as dream makers.

The dream killers are there to discourage and see that your dreams do not find expression, just like the brothers of Joseph did. They even tried to kill him because of envy and jealousy.

But dream makers are those who will defy all odds in other to see that your dreams become a reality. The talk show host revealed that most of the successes she has achieved were made possible because of some unknown people who decided to help her achieve it.