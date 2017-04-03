Yoruba Actress and Film Producer, Dayo Amusa on Sunday survived a car accident without as much as a scratch. The accident took place along Ibadan-Ijebu road while Amusa was returning from the premiere of her new movie ‘Pathetic’ in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The actress was in the vehicle with Yemisi Jacobs, a producer/director, and Dami Adenuga, a public relations executive.



