Yoruba Actress and Film Producer, Dayo Amusa on Sunday survived a car accident without as much as a scratch. The accident took place along Ibadan-Ijebu road while Amusa was returning from the premiere of her new movie ‘Pathetic’ in Ibadan, Oyo state.
The actress was in the vehicle with Yemisi Jacobs, a producer/director, and Dami Adenuga, a public relations executive.
Adenuga who took to instagram to thank God shared a video from the aftermath of the event. Dayo reposted it.
ALHAMDULILAHI 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #Repost @damiadenuga ・・・ GOD is mighty! I can't find enough words to describe what happened yesterday, some minutes after 4pm while I, @dayoamusa and @yemisi.jacobs were on our way back from the PATHETIC movie premiere in Ibadan. The journey started well, but unfortunately we had a slight mishap just half way Ibadan-Ijebu Road. And Fortunately, God in his infinite mercy took control of the car perfectly as no one of us was injured. We received Grace, we are strong. And thanks to God Almighty.
