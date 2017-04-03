 Nollywood Actress, Dayo Amusa, Two others Survive Accident After Movie Premiere | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Nollywood Actress, Dayo Amusa, Two others Survive Accident After Movie Premiere

2:24 PM 0
A+ A-
Yoruba Actress and Film Producer, Dayo Amusa on Sunday survived a car accident without as much as a scratch. The accident took place along Ibadan-Ijebu road while Amusa was returning from the premiere of her new movie ‘Pathetic’ in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The actress was in the vehicle with Yemisi Jacobs, a producer/director, and Dami Adenuga, a public relations executive.



Adenuga who took to instagram to thank God shared a video from the aftermath of the event. Dayo reposted it.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top