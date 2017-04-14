One of the popular Olaiyas from the descent of impresario highlife musician, Victor Olaiya was recently involved in a ghastly motor accident that nearly took his life. Ayo Olaiya is right now recuperating in an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.

Ayo Olaiya, we gathered, was returning from a movie shoot location, before the unfortunate incident happened. His rise to fame in the Nollywood may not be unconnected with his filial relationship with the popular entertainment family, sired by the octogenarian and enterprising Highlife musician, Sir Victor Olaiya, but this is not to whittle down his own inherent artistic talent. His many fans cannot wait to have him back on the tube.