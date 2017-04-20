The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has again reiterated his stance on corruption, saying nobody can stop the anti-graft agency from fighting corruption.Speaking when he played host to a delegation of Ohanaeze and Arewa Youth parliaments in Abuja, on Wednesday, Magu declared that he would not be deterred in his fight against treasury looters.According to Magu, “I have always emphasised that we do not have the monopoly of knowledge to fight corruption as corruption is a crime against humanity as it affects everybody, so we need to effectively tackle corruption.”Appealing to Nigerians to support the agency, the EFCC Czar said, “We must all unite together against the evil called corruption as that is the only way we can ensure, at least the protection of the future of our children and our younger ones.“Nobody will stop us from fighting corruption.”In his remark, the Speaker of the Ohaneze youth parliament, Patrick Okonkwo, commended the agency for their work saying, “The EFCC under the leadership of Ibrahim Magu has recorded tremendous achievements since he assumed office.”Assuring the EFCC boss of the group’s support, Okonkwo said, “The fight against corruption is not just for Magu alone, it is for each and every one of us and we believe that this fight is to secure a positive future.“We are going to reap the benefits of the efforts of the EFCC in ridding the country of corruption,” he added.“The EFCC has not only become a watchdog, it has become a biting dog.”Magu, had last week vowed to continue his fight against corruption irrespective of those affected.