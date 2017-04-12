Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama says he does not see Barcelona performing another big comeback following their 3-0 loss to Juventus in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie in Turin on Tuesday.Just like their miraculous comeback against Paris Saint-Germain (Barcelona won 6-5 on aggregate after losing the first leg 4-0) in the round of 16, Barcelona must replicate the feat against Juventus in the second leg at the Nou Camp.A brace from Argentine forward Paulo Dybala in the first-half, and a second-half header from Georgio Chiellini sealed a comfortable 3-0 win for Juventus.Reacting after the game, Enyeama stated that Barcelona will not be second time lucky.“Hmmmm, I believe in remontada because impossible is nothing but barcelonatada doesn’t look possible against Juventus,” Enyeama wrote on Twitter.