Captain of Barcelona FC, Andrés Iniesta has described Lionel Messi as a unique star who still pulls surprises for the team with his brilliance on the pitch.Messi scored a brace after Luis Suarez’s opener as Barca recorded a 3-0 win over Sevilla in La Liga on Wednesday.With 27 goals, Messi tops the La Liga goal-scoring charts, while he has struck 43 times in all competitions this season.Iniesta lauded the Argentina international during the post-match press briefing and said what the star attacker produced still came as a shock.He said: “He (Messi) is a unique player.“There isn’t and there will never be another like him. The most spectacular thing is that the years pass and he doesn’t stop surprising.“The club are lucky he can be here.”Despite their 3 – 0 stomping of Sevilla, Barca remains two points adrift of league-leading rivals Real Madrid.