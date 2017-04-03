Senate president and Chairman of the National Assembly, Bukola Saraki has denied any rift between the legislative and executive arms of government.Saraki made the denial via his Twitter handle on Monday.He said all reports of fight between the two arms of government were exaggerated, adding that what have been going are just normal functions of the two arms of government.He wrote, “No rift between @NGRPresident & @NGRsenate just people exaggerating normal exec & Legislative actions. I’m in constant touch with @MBuhari.”Recall that a cold war has been going on between the senate and the presidency which has led to the rejection of Buhari’s nominee for a substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Custom, Hammed Ali, had also within this period turned down Senate’s invitation.The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN) had also refused to honour senate’s invitation, saying that the Senate cannot order him to appear before it.