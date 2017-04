πŸ‘‰Pls STOP hugging transformers!

πŸ‘‰Minister talk & do [WARNING]πŸ‘‰Pls STOP hugging transformers!πŸ‘‰Minister talk & do @tundefashola is working 24/7 & improving POWER services in πŸ‡³πŸ‡¬. πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/zAlwvbZMic March 30, 2017

The All Progressive Congress, APC, has urged Nigerians to stop hugging transformers as an indication of a lack of electricity in their areas.The APC claimed that the Minister for Power is working very hard to improve power supply in Nigeria.