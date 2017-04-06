Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that the discovery of Crude oil in large quantity in Bida Basin, Northern Niger state was quoted out of context.Dr Mazadu D Bako, the Group General Manager, Frontier Exploration Services (GGM, FES). NNPC said the discovery of crude oil in any location is not an hidden thing and community and people will celebrate.He stated this in an interview with Dailytust newspaper on the drilling of oil in North sequence to President Muhammadu Buhari marching order,Recall that researchers from the IBB University, Lapai recently announced that they had discovered large quantity of crude deposit at the Bida Basin.The Head of Research and Development, Ibrahim Badamasi Babaginda (IBB) University, Lapai in Niger State, Prof. Nuhu Obaje, said the findings have been made known to both the Federal Government as well as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).But when asked what NNPC doing about this: Dr Bako said the school university, research team have not found any oil.He said: “I will not sit down here and tell you I have discovered any oil.“I am not doing it in theory. We are practical people.“When we met them (the researchers), the professor (said he) was quoted out of context.“They have not found any oil, neither have they designed any new drilling method because if they have found oil and have a new drilling method then they don’t need NNPC. When you find oil it is not hidden, there is celebration, the community will celebrate”