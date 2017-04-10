The management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has asked four top officials of the agency to leave.According to reports, the four were asked to depart last Thursday over the ‘missing’ petrol scandal involving Capital Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited owned by businessman, Ifeanyi Ubah.Those asked to step down are Managing Director of the NNPC Retail, Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue; the General Manager (Operations) of NNPC Retail, Mamza Gwadabe; as well as Ibrahim Bello, another official of NNPC retail. The identity of the fourth person is yet to be disclosed.