The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has issued an official statement regarding the rumours of a fuel price hike.The statement issued by NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr Ndu Ughammadu, read,''NNPC wishes to assure consumers of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petrol that the review of bridging cost would not lead to increase in the price of the white product."The review of the bridging allowance which enjoyed the blessing of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, would be absorbed in the existing products import template."