The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has fired three of its senior officials over their alleged involvement in N11bn missing fuel scandal.It was gathered that the Corporation has deployed four others to man the vacant positions.The report quoted the Corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, however, as saying the affected officials were retired, though no reason was given.Ughamadu said, “In line with the ongoing reforms in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the management has announced the retirement of some staff and the deployment of others.The spokesperson identified the affected officials to include, Mrs. Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, Managing Director, NNPC Retail Ltd; Mr. Alpha P. Mamza, Executive Director, Operations, NNPC Retail Ltd; and Mr. Oluwa Kayode Erinoso, Manager, Distribution, NNPC Retail Ltd.Others are Mr. Adeyemi Adetunji, Managing Director of NNPC Retail Ltd; Engr. Lawal Bello, Executive Director, Operations, NNPC Retail Ltd; Mrs. Affiong Akpasubi, Executive Director, Services, NNPC Retail Ltd; and Mr. Agwandas A. Andrawus, Manager, Distribution, NNPC Retail Ltd.