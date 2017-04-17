Nigerian winger Nnamdi Oduamadi is in talks with unnamed clubs in the French Ligue 1 ahead of next season, the player has told reporters.Oduamadi who had an impressive loan spell with Finnish side HJK Helsinki until his return to AC Milan in January is also in talks over a possible extension with the Rossoneri."Talks are ongoing with some teams in France and there's a big possibility there, but I'm keeping my options open," Oduamadi told journalists."With the takeover here at Milan we have to wait to know what happens in June."The Nigerian international's current deal expires this summer.Oduamadi also ruled out the possibility of playing in the Italian second-tier Serie B next season.The 26-year-old has previously featured for Torino, Varese, Crotone, Latina and Brescia all in Serie B."I don't think I'd play in the lower division again but who knows," he added.