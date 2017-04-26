The Osun State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association has described as untrue the rumours of the arrest of a doctor, who some aides of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, claimed treated him before his death.Some of the close aides to the late senator had said that a doctor living nearby was called to first treat him before he was rushed to a private hospital where he died.They also said that the doctor was later arrested when it was discovered in the autopsy that he administered overdose painkiller on the deceased.But the Chairman of NMA in Osun State, Dr. Tokunbo Olajumoke and Secretary, Dr. Olalekan Ajayi, said in a statement made available to our correspondent in Osogbo on Wednesday that no doctor treated him at home.The NMA said no doctor was involved nor arrested in connection with Adeleke’s death. He urged the public to ignore such rumours.The statement read in part, ” The NMA, Osun State branch wishes to disclaim the news of the arrest of a doctor in connection with the unfortunate circumstance.“We wish to that no doctor was involved, implicated nor arrested as being purported in some media.”The doctors also commiserated with the family of the late former governor of the state and the entire people of Osun State.“As we mourn and reflect on his death, we call on the media and the entire citizens to actively demand for affordable and qualitative health care to reduce the unacceptable loss of lives in our state and beyond,” they added.