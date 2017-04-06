Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Nigerians still believe in the Peoples Democratic Party.The former President spoke at the ongoing PDP Stakeholders Meeting in Abuja on Thursday.He said that the former ruling remains the only hope for the country and begged its members to bury their differences in order to end the crisis bedevilling it.He said the party remains a light in democratic governance and that members of the party should not insult and blame each other anymore.“We shall overcome the challenges and I can assure you that the PDP will rise again,” he said.Some of the those at the meeting are Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; Uche Secondus, Prof. Wale Oladipo, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin.Only Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti had arrived for the meeting as of the time of filing this report.The National Chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, had also just arrived for the meeting.