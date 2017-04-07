 Nigerians slam Drake for not featuring in Wizkid's video for their collabo ''Closer'' | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
If only Drake knew the backlash He would get from Nigerians for not featuring in Star boy, Wizkid’s video, just maybe, he would have done so or not bothered posting it on his instagram page.


Nigerians took to Drake's IG page to slam him for not featuring in the video for Closer, his third collaboration with Wizkid. This comes after Wizkid was not featured in the video for One Dance which Drake shot in South Africa.

