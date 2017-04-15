Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Barr. Solomon Dalung, has said he wants to be remembered as a beret-wearing man.The Minister said this during Stakeholders Forum for the Guidelines for the conduct of elections into the boards of the National Sports Federations, NSF.He said, “If I remain a minister, even if I do not achieve anything, I want to be remembered as the man who used to wear his red beret.“Even if as they say, I know nothing in sports, I want to be remembered as the man who insisted that the norms of democracy were respected in the conduct of the elections.”Dalung last week revealed the discussion he had with President Muhammadu Buhari over developments in sports.