Nigerians on social media have reacted to the suspension of the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke and the Secretary-General of the Federation, Engineer Babachir David Lawal.





President Muhammadu Buhari suspended both men on Wednesday on different grounds.





Lawal was suspended following the allegations of violation of law and due process leveled against him in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).









Also the President ordered an investigation into the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos. Oke was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.





Most Nigerians said the decision was a welcome development and expressed confidence in the Buhari’s administration, while others see the decision as coming a little late.





Salam Alekun wrote, “I like the manner in which PMB does not rush to decision making. There are lots of wisdom behind it.





Dr. Uzomata wrote, “He has proven to be a true democrat more than those who never wore police uniform before.









Also reacting, Anthony recalled, “Remember PMB said no sacred cow in his government, when you’ve been compromised, you step aside.





However, some others believe the decision came a little late.





Kwame Koffi wrote, “After 4 months.”





