The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Frontier has called on well-meaning Nigerians to join voices in the condemnation of alleged provocative utterances against the Senate credited to the Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN).Sagay had said that the Senate rejected Ibrahim Magu’s nomination as substantive chairman of Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC) because of their fear of his anti-corruption stance.He also slammed the Senate’s refusal to proceed with the screening of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners as requested by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the action as ‘childish and irresponsible’ and further threatened that the Senate will regret its decision.http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/29/inec-recs-senate-will-regret-decision-threaten-buhari-sagay/He also stated that he will not honour Senates’ summon to appear before it, boasting that the upper legislative chamber lacks the capacity to do so.http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/30/senate-vs-presidency-cannot-invite-sagay-mocks-senate/However, the opposition youth group, in a statement signed and issued on its official Twitter handle by its national co-ordinator, Austin Okai Usman, said Prof. Sagay ought to encourage the strengthening of Nigeria’s democratic institutions rather than advocating for the operation of a ‘rubber stamp’ National Assembly where everything emanating from the Presidency goes through with necessary checks.The PDP youths further said that Sagay in his capacity as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) should have demonstrated an understanding of the principle of separation of powers, instead of undermining it through his ‘uncultured’ utterances.The statement reads in part: “A President who doesn’t have respect for the Judicial Branch needs a strong legislature to tame him.“Prof. Itse Sagay should encourage strong institutions instead of advocating for the rubber stamp NASS. Senate resolutions must be obeyed.“It is expected of a Professor of Law, understand the principle of separation of powers, but unfortunate Sagay is undermining this principle.“We condemn this carefully orchestrated campaign of calumny launched by the Magu, Sagay and its surrogates against the Senate“Itse Sagay is directly provoking the Senate and we must stand up in unity and condemn these careless utterances in a strong term.”