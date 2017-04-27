The Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), has reminded President Muhammadu Buhari of the pains Nigerians are going through as a result of hunger, poverty and insecurity of lives and property in the country.The religious body said this in a goodwill message delivered by the CAN National Secretary, Rev. Dr Musa Asake, at the ongoing 104th annual session of the Nigerian Baptist Convention holding in Abuja.CAN acknowledged that it believed that this year’s theme for the Baptist Convention, “Moving Forward: Overcoming the Challenges of Life through Jesus Christ”, was “the best suited for this troubled times.”His words: “You will all agree with me that our country Nigeria is today experiencing excruciating pains as we witness religious and ethnic cleansing through the criminal activities of the murderous Fulani herdsmen who are killing story on daily basis.“Nigeria has become unsafe because our security agencies are not living up to the billings. In Nigeria today, nowhere is safe, both the rich and the poor are crying because of the evil in the land occasioned by the criminal activities of the terrorists, kidnappers, armed robbery, ritual killings, unemployment and corruption in high places.”CAN applauded the leadership qualities of its President, Samson Ayokunle, who is also the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC).“We in CAN are very grateful to the Nigerian Baptist Convention for giving u your very best who now serves as the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria. Am talking of no other person than Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle.“In times like this, we need a vocal and courageous leader to speak and stand in the gap for the Nigerian church. Let me boldly tell you that the man you give us as the number one Christian is this country is a leader who speaks his mind on all issues irrespective of whose ox is gored,” Asake said.