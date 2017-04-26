 Nigerians drag American rap group, 'Migos' for having the audacity to criticize our 'English' | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Nigeria on social media are pissed off with American rap group; Migos, after a video from their interview with ESPN's 'Highly Questionable' started trending while speaking about their time in Lagos, which they claimed to have enjoyed, one of the rappers in the group told the hosts of the ESPN show that Nigerians knew the lyrics of their songs word for word, even though "their English wasn't even that good". (read here)
Well, you know Nigerians don’t joke when they are insulted, they’ve taken to social media to drag, troll the American rap group.














