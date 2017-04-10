Member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and Nollywood Actor, Desmond Elliot took to his Instagram page to share some lessons he believes Nigerians can learn from the just concluded Big Brother Naija.

He wrote;

Just a few lessons I believe we as a nation, a people can learn from :

1)we are all different in thoughts, actions and behavior but unique in many ways .Just as they tolerated one another we also should learn to do same