A Nigerian PhD student studying in the International Islamic University, Malaysia (IIUM), Adedeji Abiodun Liadi has died.It was gathered that the 44-year-old slumped while jogging on the campus field last week. He was reportedly rushed to the school’s medical facility where he was pronounced dead.The late Liadi, was popularly known as ‘Olubadan’ because he hailed from Ibadan, Oyo State.He was a lecturer at the Department of Economics, National Open University Nigeria (NOUN), Lagos.