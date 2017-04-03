 Nigerian PhD student, Adedeji Liadi dies in Malaysia while exercising | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » » Nigerian PhD student, Adedeji Liadi dies in Malaysia while exercising

12:49 PM 0 ,
A+ A-
A Nigerian PhD student studying in the International Islamic University, Malaysia (IIUM), Adedeji Abiodun Liadi has died.


It was gathered that the 44-year-old slumped while jogging on the campus field last week. He was reportedly rushed to the school’s medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

The late Liadi, was popularly known as ‘Olubadan’ because he hailed from Ibadan, Oyo State.



He was a lecturer at the Department of Economics, National Open University Nigeria (NOUN), Lagos.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top