A Nigerian couple in the United States have been arrested after their three-month-old baby was found with fractures in his arms, legs and skulls.Arinola Olawusi, 33, and Olalekan Olawusi, 40 were arrested in by the police in Providence, Rhode Island after officers responding to the father’s 911 call found the baby critically injured and unconscious.NBC-affiliated television station for the state of Rhode Island, WJAR, reported on Tuesday that the police have charged Arinola charged with cruelty and neglect of a child, while Olalekan was charged with first and second degree child abuse.Providence’s special assistant district attorney, Shannon Signore, was quoted as saying during the father’s first court appearance Tuesday that, “The defendant’s wife indicated that the defendant admitted to biting this baby, and warned him on numerous occasions that pulling the baby’s legs to make him grow and strong was not the correct way of handling the baby.”WJAR also reported that the Olawusis had another boy who was taken away at birth by the state Department of Children Youth and Families. However, it did not give the reason for the move.