Ugochukwu Ehiogu, Nigerian-born ex-England international defender, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday.He was 44.Ehiogu suffered the cardiac arrest at the training ground of Tottenham Hotspur, where he was managing the U-23 team.His death was announced by his employers on Friday morning.Born of Nigerian parents in Homerton, England, on November 3, 1972, Ehiogu opted to play for the English national team despite spirited attempts by Nigeria to make him switch loyalty.Ehiogu played for Aston Villa between 1991 and 2000, making over 200 appearances.In 2000, he joined Middlesbrough where he spent seven years.He won three League Cups — with Villa in 1994 and 1996, and Middlesbrough in 2004 when beat Jay Jay Okocha’s Bolton in the final.He also played for West Brom, Leeds, Rangers and Sheffield United, before retiring in 2009 after a 20-year professional career.After retiring, he founded his own record label called “Dirty Hit”.