The Taraba-born, Kaduna-based billionaire and Chairman of Chanchangi Airlines, Amadu Chanchangi, is dead.He died along Kaduna-Abuja road while on the way to a hospital in Abuja on Wednesday morning.“He died along the road while we were rushing him to a hospital in Abuja, after a protractive illness,” a family source confirmed to newsmen.He is believed to be survived by three wives and about 33 children, among whom is Rufai Chanchangi, a member of the House of representative.“He will be buried by 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) according to Islamic right at the Bashama road cemetery,” another family source added.