The Army has handed over 593 cleared Boko Haram suspects to the Borno State government for psycho-social rehabilitation. Most of the suspects were rescued from the Sambisa Forest.Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, who was represented by Brig.-Gen. Abdulrahman Kuliya, said the exercise would be a continuous one.He assured the government suspects were cleared of any complicity with Boko Haram, noting that their release was in line with promise of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, that nobody will be kept in military custody if not guilty.According to Kuliya, only 469 were cleared and conveyed to rehabilitation centre in Bulunkutu, Maiduguri, while the remaining 124 will be handed over in a few days. He said the delay was logistics-based as the suspects were fragile and needed to be handled with care due to their psycho-social state.Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development Hajiya Amna Abubakar, who received the suspects on behalf of Governor Kashim Shettima, thanked the Army for their efforts. She promised the suspects will be well-catered for as arrangements are on ground for their comfort.Hajiya Abubakar, who was represented by Director of the Rehabilitation Centre, Mrs. Ladi Clark Musa, said necessary facilities for their training and comfort have been provided.Two suicide bombers were found dead behind the perimeter fence of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, the police have said.Spokesman Victor Isuzu, in a statement, said the incident must have occurred prematurely, stressing that only the two bombers were killed.The statement said: “In the early hours of yesterday, the bodies of two male suicide bombers were discovered behind the perimeter fence of the University of Maiduguri. Their death is reasonably believed to have been due to a prematurely detonated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) before they got to their target.“The bodies have been evacuated by SEMA to the specialist hospital.”