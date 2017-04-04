The Nigerian Army has established a university in Biu, Borno State, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Burutai, disclosed on Monday.According to the COAS, the Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies has been upgraded to Nigerian Army University of Technology and Environmental Studies, Biu, in Borno State.Buratai made this disclosure during the opening ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff first quarter conference held at the newly-commissioned Multipurpose Hall of the Command Guest House in Maiduguri.He said, “The university was conceived as a unique one that will be different from conventional universities in Nigeria. The concept is to make it a solution provider and a centre of excellence for a variety of technologically related ventures such as generation and armament production.“In pursuant of this laudable initiative, the Borno state government has allocated 5000 hectares of land in Biu for this purpose.”On the Chief of Army Staff First Quarter Conference 2017, Buratai said it was unique as it preceded the consolidation of defeat of the Boko Haram insurgents with the successful conduct of the Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship 2017 at the Sambisa forest, as well as providing a stable atmosphere for socio-economic activities in Borno state.He said, “The Nigerian Army under my leadership will continue to ensure improved Infrastructural development and increase in equipment holding through effective maintenance culture.”He stressed that the military would do everything possible to protect children and support UNICEF and other NGOs to provide humanitarian services to children and victims of insurgency.