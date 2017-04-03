The Army has denied reports that 22 women were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents after an attack on Pulka town in Borno State.According to the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman Kukasheka, the report is false and misleading. He called on the public to disregard the report, adding that Pulka is fortified by security agents.“The attention of the Army has been drawn to a story circulating on Social Media and some mainstream media that suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked Pulka and abducted 22 women, attributing it to an unidentified Bulama as source.“We wish to state that the report is false and should be ignored. For the avoidance of doubt, Pulka and environs is heavily fortified and there has been no security breach. Media houses are pleased requested to always cross check their facts before publishing or broadcasting,” the statement read.A dog reportedly averted a suicide attack at a wedding in Belbelo community in Jere Local Government.A statement by the police spokesman Victor Isuku said the wedding was underway when a female suicide bomber attempted to infiltrate proceedings but was attacked by the watchdog, compelling her to detonate her explosives, which caused her death and the dogs’.The statement reads: “Information received today (yesterday) at about 07.33hrs said a female suicide bomber attempted to infiltrate a wedding at Belbelo community in Jere council. She was prevented by a watchdog, so she detonated her explosives, killing herself and the dog.“No other casualty was recorded and normalcy has been restored.”