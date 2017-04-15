Elder Statesman, Tanko Yakasai, has claimed that things went bad after President Muhammadu Buhari returned from his medical vacation and took over from Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who was acting in his stead.Yakasai recalled that while Buhari was away, things were going on smoothly; that Niger Delta militants stopped blowing pipelines and Nigerians were enjoying more than 8 hours of electricity.Speaking with Sun, Yakasai wished Buhari “good luck” if he wishes to seek for second term in office.Asked about his views on the 2019 election, he said, “This is in the hands of God. If he (Buhari) is fit, good luck to him. He admitted that things went on fine when Osinbajo acted for him; the vice president is younger, while ill health and military background weaken the president.“Things were better when the vice president acted because I was getting electricity for eight hours a day, and now since Buhari came back and took over, electricity supply dropped to two or three hours in a day.“The same complaint in Lagos of people paying electricity bill that they didn’t enjoy, it wasn’t happening when Osinbajo was acting.“During the short period that the VP acted, there was no blowing of pipelines anymore.“If what happens in this country in the last two years didn’t kill me, I don’t think it will kill me in the next two years. The suffering was much, I suffer and you suffer.“The other day I got a text message from somebody who complained how he has been suffering, as his pensions had not been paid for over one year, and his children are still in school, I told him, how I was also suffering.“Everybody is suffering, but if we want to suffer, we can continue the suffering. The Hausa people say, Mutuwar yawa kaka (If death is going to take everybody, not me alone, let it come.)”“So, you can see, if Buhari says he is fit and wants to continue, I wish him good luck.”Yakasai also came hard on the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, and others thinking of tearing Nigeria apart.He described Kanu and his supporters, as irritants annoying the government and other people.“God forbid that Nigeria would have been divided; do you think that the Urhobo, Ika Igbo in Delta would have allowed the Ijaw and Itsekiri to go away with the oil in Niger Delta to their exclusion?” Yakasai quipped.