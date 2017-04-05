Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, has described Nigeria as a “burial ground for good ideas”.Speaking at the presidential villa during the launch of the Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) on Wednesday, Dogara promised that the lower legislative chamber will pay close attention to the plan to ensure that it does not end like some did in the past.He expressed delight that the recommendations of the national assembly were included in the plan.“Today marks one of those days that some of us who are students of economic development will be proud,” he said.“For the first time, the plan has the inputs of all stakeholders. I am happy that the inputs of the national assembly, most of it was adopted. I have no doubt that if properly implemented, it will turn around the economy.“My concern was the implementation but we have been reassured by the minister that it will not go the way of good visions that failed because they were never implemented. We have in the person of Mr President a good captain.“I pledged the unalloyed support of the house to the implementation of this document, and we promise that we will follow through to see that it being implemented… because this nation is a burial ground for good ideas, some ideas were never implemented.”