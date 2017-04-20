Yakubu Gowon, former head of state, on Wednesday expressed disappointment in the crisis the country is experiencing and enjoined citizens to offer prayers on behalf of the country.The retired general made this known while speaking to journalists after leading members of the Bible Society of Nigeria on a courtesy visit to Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state.“It is unfortunate that the country is facing series of crisis in some parts in the recent times. It is unfortunate that some of these things are happening.“After the civil war, I have hoped and prayed Nigeria will never again go through the experience we had gone through and you can know how disappointed one is that all these sorts of things are happening now.“In the northeast, southern Kaduna and the militants in the south. I will help the government in putting some of these things into prayer. I read in one of the newspapers that the name of Nigeria is no more on the list of countries in economic recession, that shows that things are getting better, so we should not stop praying for the country.”Akeredolu commended Gowon for ensuring unity in the country since the time the latter was head of state and prayed that his efforts at ensuring unity will not be in vain.