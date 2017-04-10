The Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri, has said that the country is gradually getting out of its economic recession.He pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, adding that it was addressing the myriad of developmental challenges in the country.Speaking in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Sunday after inspecting ongoing national housing projects in the state, the minister reiterated that Buhari was committed to providing affordable housing for Nigerians in fulfilment of one of his campaign promises to the electorate.Shehuri said, “We are slowly going out of recession. Nigerians should be rest assured that the economy is being well managed. Government is focused on revamping the economy. Corruption is being tackled head-on.“Nigerians need to be patient considering the circumstances Nigeria was in when this government assumed office.”The minister said each zone in the country had specific housing design, using 100 per cent locally sourced materials to create employment opportunities for the citizens, adding that this would stimulate the economy.He added that the Federal Government would build more houses to provide shelter for the people.According to him, the government is addressing the housing shortage through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, adding that the bank would give waiver to potential homeowners.“There are 18 contractors on site and each is to construct two blocks of two units each. On completion, 72 units will be available for off-takers. Artisans, unskilled labourers, suppliers and food vendors are beneficiaries of the project,” Shehuri added.