



The panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ayo Oke has dispatched letters of invitation to some NIA officials demanding they appear before it on Monday (today).The invited persons were also asked to come with some relevant documents, which would be submitted to the panel.Oke is under probe for the NIA’s role in the seized $43.4m, N23m and £27,000 (N13bn) in the Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.A source in the Presidency stated, “We have invited some officials of the NIA to come and explain to us why such a huge amount of money should be kept outside a financial institution.“Some of those invited are from the finance department. The panel hopes to understand the workings of the NIA and how it spends cash relating to projects and security matters.“The invited persons will also explain what the money was spent on and what sort of security projects the NIA had done which required such a sum of money.”The source, however, added that the suspended NIA DG had not been officially invited by the probe panel.