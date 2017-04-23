A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused the suspended Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ayo Oke, of covering up for the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.
Fani-Kayode said this in a statement on Saturday.
Amaechi had, however, denied owning the money, threatening to sue Fani-Kayode for defamation.
Oke was on Wednesday suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari after coming forward to lay claim to about N13bn that was seized from an Ikoyi apartment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had said the seized money was part of the proceeds from the sale of a gas turbine by the Rotimi Amaechi government but the money was allegedly stolen by Amaechi when he was governor between 2007 and 2015.
Fani-Kayode supported Wike’s claim, insisting that the NIA boss was only being clever.
The ex-minister said, “He took the fall for Amaechi and when he told me he was going to do it, I warned him they would use him to cover the former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, and then mess him up.
“He knows the drill, that once he commits himself, that’s all. We are in court soon. Wait and see what will happen. It is so easy for Nigerians to be fooled by their government. I have always known that. But for serious minded and well educated people to he fooled by this sort of cheap propaganda amazes me.
“Ask yourself why a panel from the Villa is investigating this matter and not the EFCC or the DSS. Ask yourself why the EFCC has not told you who owns the money. Ask yourself how much sense it makes for a security chief to keep $43m in a flat with no security for two years.
“Ask yourself all these questions. When you have the answers, come back. When we get to court, people like you will know why the Rivers State Government, Ekiti State Government, myself and others have said the money is Ameachi’s. It is just a matter of time. Till then, I will say no more on this.”
Fani-Kayode said if it had been anyone else that owned the money, every single person that has a flat in that building would have been in detention by now.
“Ask yourself why this is not the case. Now they are putting a spin on their cover up and bringing former President Goodluck Jonathan into it. It is shameful but I guess that is what Nigerians deserve. They are so gullible,” he said.
The question is where is the monies this administration has been generating since assumption of office? Why unprecedented and and never-will-be hardship and killings in the administration that preach fights against corruption? My brothers and sisters am sorry to always say my honest mind-Buhari is the problem of this country. He may have good intentions but the truth is that the welfare and the standard of living of the people , which is the yardstick for measuring good governance, is zero. Maybe democracy is working against him for aborting it some decades ago. He should humbly do the needful because he can't return the country to the manageable condition where he met it, let alone making it any better. Even the so called corruption is on the highest increase now. They recover the looted funds and maybe reloot them. If not, why no positive effect on the the lives of the people? Please we are all educated and can't be fooled by these frenzy propaganda being peddled all the time. Look at the way his appointments are going-towards moving the resources of the country to his region and religion. Any position to be filled will either be replaced with someone from his region or religion. Who is corrupt and who is in a better position to shout corruption? My brothers and sisters, sooner or later many things will be revealed in this country and those things will determine whether the country will continue or we will go our separate ways. All these injustices are happening and people are shying away from speaking the truth. The truth will one day speak itself since it can't be subdued for ever.ReplyDelete
Mr man you are nobody again in this country. You have ruined your political carrier that even your association with any political party will spell doom for that party.ReplyDelete
Look at yourself, is Oke not your man employed by GEJ and Buhari decides not to change him? A Yoruba man for that matter, how does he relate to Ameachi to cover him to this extent? We already know that your mouth diarrhea can smell more than this. So carry on and enjoy some few gullible Nigerians you accused above.