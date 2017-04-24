A Non-governmental organisation, Sudais Foundation has started selling a bag of rice at the rate of N11,000 in Kaduna as against the market price of N17,000.Hundreds of people gathered at Gamagira road by Kasuwan Bacci round about to buy the rice.In an encounter with newsmen, one Abdulwasiu said: "the selling of the rice at cheaper rate started last Monday by a businessman under his foundation called Sudais foundation but by Tuesday last week, business men heard about him and reported him to police for selling the rice below market price.“The man was arrested by the police, people followed him to the police station and after 3 days, the police released him and the selling of the rice continues."