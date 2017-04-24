Hundreds of people gathered at Gamagira road by Kasuwan Bacci round about to buy the rice.
In an encounter with newsmen, one Abdulwasiu said: "the selling of the rice at cheaper rate started last Monday by a businessman under his foundation called Sudais foundation but by Tuesday last week, business men heard about him and reported him to police for selling the rice below market price.
“The man was arrested by the police, people followed him to the police station and after 3 days, the police released him and the selling of the rice continues."
People are wiekead especially some rice men to the poor masses, GOD will judge youReplyDelete
We are not told if it was imported or local rice. I would love to hear that the man was selling locally produced rice. That would have been a sweeter story!ReplyDelete