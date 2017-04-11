The Nigerian Football Association (NFF) are hoping to convince Everton FC starlet Ademola Lookman to choose the Super Eagles over England's Three Lions.The 19-year-old forward was born in London, England to parents of Nigerian descent and he's eligible to play for the national teams of both countries.Lookman, who has been playing for England's Under-20 side, is expected to represent the country at the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup finals in South Korea later this year.However, NFF's technical director Bitrus Bewarang has disclosed that they are planning to approach the former Charlton Athletic forward.“I am not aware of Lookman deciding to play for England, did he say that openly? At junior level, he can still play for Nigeria if he so likes later, ” Bewarang.told jornalists“If he plays for England senior team, that should be what we should be worried about.“We are not in the U20 World Cup, so definitely if someone is trying to look for progress in his profession, he has the choice to make," he continued.“There is still hope he could be convinced later to play for Nigeria, It’s our prayer.“If we were in the U20 World Cup, I’m sure he would have made up his mind to play for Nigeria, players want to see the level they can reach.”