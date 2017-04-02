The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has revealed that the poor state of its finances is the reason the salary of the Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is being delayed.As gathered, the Super Eagles coach has not been paid for the month of January, February and March this year. The German is reportedly on a $45,000 monthly salary.A source in the Glasshouse also disclosed that other national team coaches under the employ of NFF are equally not being paid. “Rohr has not been paid for three months now. And there are outstandings due to other national team coaches,” the source said.NFF President, Amaju Pinnick confirmed that the federation is broke. “The NFF is broke. But there are modalities on ground to offset the coaches and outstanding incurred by the federation.”The NFF president said a meeting said a meeting has been fixed with the Sport Minister, Solomon Dalung for next week over the matter and others.One of which is meeting with Minister of sport, Solomon Dalung in an unfixed date next week.Recall that in August 2016, when Rohr signed an initial two-year deal to qualify Nigeria for next year’s World Cup, the NFF President said the super eagles coach salary would be financed by an unidentified sponsor.Just last week pinnick denied receiving any money from Africa governing football body, CAF, but cleared the air on the 500,000 dollars received by FIFA which was spent on the friendly matches arranged for the Super eagles in London.The fund was used to offset the team’s feeding, accommodation, transportation, stadium rental and general logistics.