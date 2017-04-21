Nigeria’s most famous pair, P-Square, have completely raised the bar many notches higher with this instant classic they call “Nobody Ugly“. The track is rendered over a joyful and addictive high life instrumental and is accompanied with a video fully packed with beautiful bursts of colours and intense rib-cracking humour. The video was shot by Clarence Peters.
