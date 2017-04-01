Officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos have discovered cocaine hidden inside the boxer shorts and luggage of a passenger.Two suspected drug traffickers, a jewellery and auto parts dealers have been apprehended in connection with the unlawful importation of the narcotics.The suspects, according to the agency, are Okonkwo Godwin, 57, an importer of jewellery found with cocaine in his boxer shorts and Nnaemeka David Chinedu, 37, an auto parts dealer who ingested 94 wraps of heroin.This is one of the largest quantities of drugs ingested by a suspect at the Lagos airport lately.NDLEA commander at the Lagos airport, Ahmadu Garba, said that the suspects arrived from Brazil and Uganda with cocaine and heroin respectively.“Two suspected drug traffickers are currently being interrogated for illegally importing narcotics into the country. Okonkwo Godwin was caught with one wrap of cocaine in his boxer shorts and another inside his bag all weighing 750 grammes.“ He was arrested during the inward screening of passengers on a South African airline flight from Brazil, while Nnaemeka David Chinedu was arrested for ingesting 94 wraps of heroin weighing 1.595kg during the screening of passengers on a Rwandan airline flight from Uganda,” Ahmadu said.The 57-year-old suspect, Okonkwo Godwin, who hid a parcel of cocaine in his boxer shorts, told narcotic investigators that he smuggled drugs because of his numerous financial problems.“I am married with two children, but I am in a terrible financial crisis. I used to import jewellery for sale at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos and the Onitsha main market. Things have changed so drastically that l even find it difficult to feed my family.“ This was what led me into drug trafficking. l was given two wraps of cocaine; one was hidden in my boxer shorts, while the other was in my luggage. The agreement was for me to sell the drug and share the proceeds with my partner in Brazil,” Okonkwo said.Nnaemeka David Chinedu said he swallowed 94 wraps of heroin for N 450,000 out of desperation.NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (rtd) said the agency would continue to disappoint the plans of drug traffickers “who wish to make money from drug trafficking”.The suspects will soon be charged to court.