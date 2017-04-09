T the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos have saved a 33 year-old Nigerian travelling to Soekarno–Hatta International Airport Jakarta, Indonesia with narcotics.The suspect who claimed to be an Ivorian was arrested while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Indonesia with a Cote d’Ivoire International passport bearing the name Grou Bi Clauvis.After he tested positive for narcotic ingestion, 89 wraps of narcotics found to be methamphetamine weighing 1.205kg was recovered from him.NDLEA commander at the Lagos airport, Ahmadu Garba said that preliminary investigation conducted by the Agency revealed that the suspect hails from Anambra State with the name Umeme Lotachukwu Fabian.He attended Boys Secondary School, Onitsha where he graduated in 2007. After his secondary education, he started selling clothes at Onitsha main market before he travelled to India in search of greener pastures in 2013 and returned to the country in 2015.He also had an identity card claiming he is from Abidjan.Umeme while under observation at the airport excreted 89 wraps of narcotics that tested positive for methamphetamine weighing 1.205kg.In his statement, the suspect said that he was offered $5,000 to smuggle drugs to Indonesia. “I am the only son of my parents. I wanted to invest the money in my clothes business and also commence preparation for my marriage in a bid to settle down in life.” Umeme stated.He also stated that he was not aware that drug trafficking attracted capital punishment in Indonesia.NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (rtd.) while expressing satisfaction with the arrest promised to investigate the identity falsification by the suspect.“This is a very dangerous development as the suspect could have been consigned to the gallows under a false identity.”Abdallah warned that those contemplating drug trafficking must endeavour to avoid acts of criminality and have respect for the sanctity of their lives”.The NDLEA boss promised to carry out detailed investigation on identity falsification and drug trafficking stressing that success against transnational organised criminal gangs demand effective collaboration with stakeholders.“Drug cartels can be very daring in their manipulation but we are poised to counter their devices. The agency shall carry out a comprehensive investigation into this case in collaboration with relevant stakeholders” Abdallah stated.The suspect will soon be charged to court.