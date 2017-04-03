Wilfred Ndidi's wonder goal in Leicester City's 2-0 win against Stoke City have been nominated for Premier League Goal of the weekend.According to Sky Sports, Ndidi's wonder strike was nominated along with four other goals scored over the weekend.Ndidi gave Leicester the lead on 25 minutes after controlling with his left foot before letting fly a rocket of a shot from 25 yards for his first ever Premier League goal.Ndidi's teammate at Leicester, Jamie Vardy's superb goal which sealed the win for the league champions, was also nominated.Others include Crystal Palace's Wilfred Zaha and Christian Benteke's goals in their 2-1 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Philippe Countinho's solo effort in Liverpool's 3-1 home win against Everton in the Merseyside derby.Fans are expected to cast their votes for the best among the five shortlisted goalsPremier League Goal of the Weekend shortlist:Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City 2-0 Stoke City)Christian Benteke (Chelsea 1-2 C/Palace)Wilfred Zaha (Chelsea 1-2 C/Palace)Jamie Vardy (Leicester City 2-0 Stoke City)Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool 3-1 Everton.