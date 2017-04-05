An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Wednesday dissolved the marriage between a 75-year-old businessman and his 51-year-old wife over adultery and threat to life.The petitioner, Moshood Adedapo, had told the court that his wife of 22 years, Balikis, was fond of grabbing and twisting his scrotum when fighting him.Adedapo, who sells building materials, said that Balikis always threaten to kill him by grabbing and twisting his scrotum.“Whenever my wife and I are fighting, she will quickly grab my testicles and start twisting them.“She will not leave my two balls until I beg and cry. Last week, she came to my room while I was asleep and grabbed my scrotum; she said that she will kill me, that I will not escape again.“I was crying and shouted for help and neighbours rushed to rescue me but still my wife refused to let go until I struggled to bite her hands and she released them. “It was after 20 minutes, that I was able to regain consciousness. My two balls have suffered in the hands of my wife.“She always tells me that she will kill me one day and I am afraid she will carry out her threat one day. Please, dissolve the marriage because I may not be lucky next time,” Adedapo said. The petitioner said that his wife was promiscuous.“There was a day she went to pass the night in one of her lovers’ house; unfortunately, the wife of her lover, who travelled, came back unannounced and caught them in bed.“She beat my wife mercilessly, stripped her naked and seized her clothes, I then received a call that someone was about to murder my wife.“I got the address and rushed there with some of my neighbours to rescue her,” he said. He alleged that his wife usually went out under the guise of attending vigil, not knowing that it was her male friend’s house she used to go.“I also caught her with a man she had introduced to me as her brother and I ordered her to pack out of my house, she pleaded and promised to change but she did not.“She used to deny me sex but preferred giving it to her other lovers,” he said. According to him, Balikis is always raining curses on their three children and that those curses were affecting them. Balikis, a petty trader, told the court that she denied her husband sex because he was fond of beating her.“Yes, I denied him sex because he used to beat me,” she said. The mother of three said that her husband turned their children against her.“My husband used to order my children to beat me up, all the scars on my body were as a result of the constant beatings I received from them,” she said Dissolving the marriage, the President of the court, Mr Adegboyega Omilola, said the petitioner insisted on divorce after several interventions, adding that the court had no choice than to dissolve the union.“The court pronounced the marriage between Mr Moshood Adedapo and Mrs Balikis Adedapo dissolved today, both parties henceforth ceased to be husband and wife.“Both parties are free to go their separate ways without any hindrances and molestation,” Omilola ruled.