Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has issued a stern warning that those who hit him die and those he hits would also die.He made the remark during a Programme on AIT while reacting to attacks he receives from members of the opposition party in his state."My name is Peter The Rock, you hit me, you die, I hit you, you die. They will meet me in Ekiti, they should forget about hijacking Ekiti, the power of the people is greater than those of us in power.