Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has issued a stern warning that those who hit him die and those he hits would also die.


He made the remark during a Programme on AIT while reacting to attacks he receives from members of the opposition party in his state.

"My name is Peter The Rock, you hit me, you die, I hit you, you die. They will meet me in Ekiti, they should forget about hijacking Ekiti, the power of the people is greater than those of us in power.

  1. The Peter that is the Rock we know was never deceitful and loves his plp with all sincerity and not becos of what he will gain from them and he never used their weaknesses to his advantage.

