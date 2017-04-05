President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is determined to return Nigerian to a producing nation.Buhari said this at the inauguration of the Nigeria Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.He expressed optimism that the plan will have a positive effect on the country, and appealed to Nigerians to monitor the implementation of the document.Among those who attended the programme were Senate President Bukola Saraki; Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives; and John Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).