Shahida Sanusi, daughter of Muhammad Sanusi, the emir of Kano, says if the throne stands in the way of the truth, her father will gladly let go of it.Speaking in Abuja during the first annual Chibok Girls lecture, Shahida who represented her father at the programme, said the monarch had dedicated his life to the truth.She made it clear that he had always wanted to be the emir, but that he believes in the truth.“My father is not afraid of giving up his throne if it stands in the way of speaking the truth. Those who think that my father would keep quiet because he wants to hold on to his throne, I think they don’t know my father,” she said.“I know that he has always wanted to be the emir of Kano but to him, if it comes between what is right, what his conscience tells him and choosing the throne, he would happily give up the throne.“My father has always been a part of one controversy or the other and it’s normal for us. We are not scared anymore.”The lecture was organised by the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, the group which has been advocating the release of the girls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents three years ago.