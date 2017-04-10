The President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has said his belief in Nigeria economic potential remains unshaken just as President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Africa’s richest man and philanthropist on his 60th birthday today (Monday).The business mogul told a group of businessmen in his office in Lagos that his passion for the workability of Nigeria’s economy had been the impetus that underlines his investment decisions, reiterating that “Nigeria is the world’s best-kept secret.”Dangote’s birthday will be commemorated with the planting of 60 trees at the site of his crude oil and petrochemical refinery in Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday, according to a statement on Sunday.